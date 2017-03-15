14 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour - Govt Looks Forward to Consolidate Sudanes - Malaysian Relations

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, received Wednesday at his office the Malaysian Ambassador to Sudan, Mustafa Haj Mansour, and appreciated firmness of the relations between the two countries, lauding the role of the Sudanese community in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Ambassador has revealed the desire of a number of Malaysian companies to invest in Sudan in the mining field.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister pointed out that Sudan looks forward to promoting its relations with Malaysia to the highest level, calling for strengthening the coordination between the two countries in at the international forums.

He said Sudan expects increase of the Malaysian investments, besides promotion of banking cooperation, particularly, following the lifting of the US economic sanctions that were imposed on Sudan.

