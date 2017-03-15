14 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Receives Ethiopia's Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Tuesday received the ambassador of Ethiopia to the Sudan, Abadi Zemo, and discussed with him consular and migration questions related to the presence of Ethiopian nationals in the Sudan.

The meeting also reviewed means of boosting border cooperation and security provision on the border areas.

Ghandour has pointed out that Ethiopian nationals receive the best treatment at all times in the Sudan, promising to find solution to all issues of concern via the consular and migration channels.

