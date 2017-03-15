Sudan: VP Honors Ceremony of Awards Ceremony of the National Council for Press

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, will on Thursday honor the ceremony of award giving by the National Council for Press and publication to winning journalists for the year 2015-2016

The ceremony will take place in Police House in Buri, Khartoum and is due to be attended by the Minister for Information, Ahmed Bilal Osman and senior media and press officials.

The secretary General of the council, Abdul Azim Awad, has meanwhile lauded the various committees set to sort out the winning journalists.

The said committees group academics, and experts in the press and media and are headed by Dr. Mohi Eddin Titawi, the former head of the Sudanese journalists union.

In the said ceremony, the outlines for the 2016-2017 are to be announced.