14 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Consul in Jedda Commends the Strength of Relations Between Sudan and the Kingdom

Jeddah — The Sudan Consul in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ambassador Awad Hussein Ahmed Zarooug, has reaffirmed the strength of bonds linking Sudan to Saudi Arabia, saying relations between the two sister countries are strong, historic and developing thanks to the leadership in the two countries.

The ambassador has pointed out in an interview to be published by the Sudan news agency SUNA later on, to the challenges facing the consulate in the kingdom including the lack of a permanent seat for the diplomatic body despite the fact that this was one of the first consulate in this area of Saudi Arabia.

The diplomat referred to the services being provided by the consulate for the Sudanese community in this region of Saudi Arabia.

