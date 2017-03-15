Sudan: Foreign Ministry State Minister Receives Saudi Ambassador

Khartoum — The State Minister, at the Foreign Ministry, Dr. Obeidalla Mohammed Obeidalla received, Tuesday, the Saudi Ambassador to Khartoum, Ali Bin Hassan Jaffar and reviewed with him the ongoing preparations for holding new round of the activities of the Joint Sudanese-Saudi Ministerial Committee scheduled to be held in, Riyadh , during next May.

Dr. Obeidalla commended the level of cooperation between the two countries, adding that the bilateral relations are supported by strong political will of the leaderships of the two countries.

He expressed hope that the Ministerial Committee will come out with recommendations and joint action program to realize the benefits of the people of the two countries.