14 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Ministry State Minister Receives Saudi Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister, at the Foreign Ministry, Dr. Obeidalla Mohammed Obeidalla received, Tuesday, the Saudi Ambassador to Khartoum, Ali Bin Hassan Jaffar and reviewed with him the ongoing preparations for holding new round of the activities of the Joint Sudanese-Saudi Ministerial Committee scheduled to be held in, Riyadh , during next May.

Dr. Obeidalla commended the level of cooperation between the two countries, adding that the bilateral relations are supported by strong political will of the leaderships of the two countries.

He expressed hope that the Ministerial Committee will come out with recommendations and joint action program to realize the benefits of the people of the two countries.

Sudan

Tourism Categorized Under Economic Sector After Decades of Minor Role

Nearly 1000 Travel and Tourism Agencies (TAA) are conducting businesses in Khartoum (the national capital). However only… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.