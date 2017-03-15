African Competitions - Coton Sport Holds On

The team recorded the only victory in the away leg of the 16th finals of the African Champions League last weekend.

Away leg matches of the 16th finals of the African Champions League were played on the continent last weekend. Among the three Cameroonian clubs involved in African competitions, Coton Sport of Garoua recorded the only victory. The vice champions of Cameroon beat CNAPS Sport of Madagascar 1-0 at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Sunday March 12, 2017. The lone goal in the game was scored at the 90th minute by Mahamat Harouna. In spite of the victory, Coton Sport is still in a shaky position. Coach Minkréo Birwe will have to work hard with his team to correct all the mistakes of the away leg. The return leg has been slated for Saturday March 18, 2017 in Antananarivo. The team will have to score two goals without conceding any goal to move forward in the competition. In the CAF Confederations Cup, Cameroonian flag bearers, APEJES of Mfou and Yong Sports Academy failed to satisfy their fans. Cameroon's cup holders, APEJES of Mfou bowed to Asec Mimosas of Abidjan 0-2 in Abidjan. The goals were scored at the 15th minute by Bancé and Daouda at the 70th minute. The return leg will be played at the Yaounde Military Stadium on Sunday March 19, 2017. APEJES must win the game with at least three goals without conceding any in order to secure a place in the next round of the competition. Still in the CAF Confederation Cup, Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda lost woefully to Club Sfaxien of Tunisia 5-0 in Tunisia on Saturday March 11, 2017. Club Sfaxien's goals were scored by Mohamed Waliou Ndoye and Karim Aouadhi with both of them scoring two goals each. With five goals in their favour the Tunisians have a better chance of moving ahead in the next round of the tournament. YOSA plagued with internal squabbles left the country on Thursday March 9, 2017 at 2:00 a.m. for a game that was slated for Saturday March 11, 2017.