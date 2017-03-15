Cameroon: Reforms - 140 Out of 200 Executed So Far

The statistics were revealed during the 8 session of CBF in Douala Monday.

Since the putting in place of Cameroon Business Forum, CBF, aimed at improving the business climate through a yearly public-private dialogue, about 200 reforms have been formulated and 140 of them executed. Going by reports from CBF permanent secretariat, 24 recommendations covering 10 reforms were adopted during the seventh session in March 2016. Of the 24 recommendations, 18 were backed up by the road map proposed by the Doing Business Advisory Team of the World Bank Group within the framework of its support programme for the improvement of the business climate perception in Cameroon. In the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, the Secretary made known that among the 18 recommendations covering the 10 reforms adopted include the finalisation of the decree laying down modalities for the setting up of business online, reduction of minimum capital required to set up a limited liability company to FCFA 100,000 and the finalisation of tele-payment agreement. Since there are a lot of controversies on obtaining building permit, the Douala City Council website was updated by providing information on the regulation in force related to obtain a building permit. The formulation and popularisation of user guides related to paperless procedures and the putting in place of an e-portal for the purpose was one of the main recommendations executed. Among the number of recommendations pending execution are the putting in place of a one-stop-shop for the granting of town planning documents and enhancing the functioning of the Douala land transaction one-stop-shop; all in Douala. Still on reforms, actions that are being finalised at the level of the government include the adoption of the law on mediation, the functioning of the Farmer's Bank and preparation of a master plan for the development of the ports area. Away from reforms, it emerged from the 8th session of the CBF that Cameroon improved by one point following the 2016 Doing Business report, thus from 167 out of 189 to 166 out of 190. Still in relation to the ranking, only two reforms were selected for 2017 ranking that will be published in the near future. They include the computerisation of building permit in Douala and the reform on insolvency adopted at the level of OHADA. The 8th session of the forum that held on the theme: "Increasing the Competitiveness of the Economy through the Facilitation of External Trade," brought together over 14 Ministers and 200 heads of enterprises.