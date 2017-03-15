OVER 600 coaches from all over the world have shown interest in taking over as the Warriors' head gaffer.

The Warriors have been without a coach since ZIFA decided not to extend Callisto Pasuwa's contract at the end of last month. The Association felt the gaffer had failed to meet their expectations after the Warriors crashed out of the 2017 Nations Cup finals without a win.

They drew one and lost two of their matches.

ZIFA president, Philip Chiyangwa, revealed on Monday night that they have received more than 600 applications from coaches interested in taking over from Pasuwa.

He was speaking on ZTV's flagship football magazine show, Game Plan where he was the guest on Monday night.

"There are more than 600 coaches who want to coach our team," Chiyangwa said.

He said he had received applications from Brazil, Europe and other Asian nations as the Warriors had turned into an attractive team to coach following their recent success story.

The Harare businessman said they will soon meet to decide on who gets the top job.

Chiyangwa said the Warriors were also likely to play a friendly international this month against The Gambia. The West African nation advised ZIFA that they were ready to travel to Harare to take on the Warriors.

In the event of that match going ahead, it's likely that ZIFA will appoint an interim coach, just to guide the team that day, with members of their High Performance Committee set to be given that role.

They include ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa, the most successful Zimbabwe coach in history, Moses Chunga and Rahman Gumbo.