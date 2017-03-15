14 March 2017

South Africa: Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook - the 'Myth of White Monopoly Capital' and Some VVIP Bums On Seats

By Marianne Merten

With one simple question, parliamentary veteran Joan Fubbs, chair of the trade and industry committee, cut through the sunshine spin of the banking sector. What are the assumptions underlying the figures on, for example, black ownership and value of assets, she asked, because those numbers do not add up. Before Fubbs's intervention during Tuesday's public hearings on financial sector transformation, it had been the EFF that had questioned the presentations by the South African Banking Association (Basa) and three of the commercial banks, describing these as "extremely dishonest". By MARIANNE MERTEN.

EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu asked each of the CEOs of three commercial banks present during Tuesday's public hearings on financial sector transformation - Absa, Standard Bank and the owner of First National Bank, First Rand - about their percentage of black ownership, outside of institutional and foreign owners. It amounted to 6%, 3% and 5% respectively, rather than double-digit percentages cited earlier, he argued: "There's no serious black ownership in the financial sector. We can't sit back and fold our hands... That's why we should legislate."

Earlier the banks' CEOs told MPs about progress made even as, of course, more progress needed to be made. Their presentations highlighted...

