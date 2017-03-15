15 March 2017

Nigeria: Kaduna Airport - Foreign Airlines Ignore Govt's Plea

By Lawani Mikairu

Except Ethiopian Airlines, other foreign airlines operating in Nigeria are yet to heed the Federal Government's plea to use Kaduna Airport as alternate airport to Abuja during the six weeks closure of Abuja Airport runway for repair works.

This is just as passengers of these foreign airlines have been making private alternative arrangements to board their flights from Lagos.

At press time, Ethiopian Airlines is the only foreign airline that is currently using Kaduna as alternate airport since the second week of closure of Abuja airport.

The foreign airlines have consistently said they would not use the Kaduna airport as alternate because of the security situation in Kaduna State, especially the Kaduna-Abuja high way where armed robbers and kidnappers have held sway.

Some of the foreign carriers that operate to Abuja and were expected to use Kaduna include British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, South African Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Egypt Air.

Efforts by Vanguard to reach Kola Olayinka, Country Manager, British Airways, to know the options opened to the arline's customers proved abortive and text messenges sent to him were not replied at press time.

Meanwhile, Vanguard investigations revealed that passengers of foreign airlines have been making alternative arrangements to board their flights from Lagos.

With the exception of those who booked their tickets ahead and have been duly refunded, other intended passengers do not have any contractual agreement with these foreign airlines.

