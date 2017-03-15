15 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Crisis, What Crisis? Minister Under Fire As Social Grant Saga Heats Up National Assembly

By Rebecca Davis

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini found herself in the hot seat on Tuesday in Parliament, as members of the National Assembly debated the ongoing social grant crisis. The consensus from all opposition parties was the same: Dlamini must go. But the minister and her supporters remained defiant - largely ignoring the contentious contract with grant distributors CPS and schooling the House on the history and utility of social grants instead. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"At the heart of this crisis is a dodgy tender, a rogue minister, and a ruling party that no longer cares for the poor." The Inkatha Freedom Party's Liezl van der Merwe was pulling no punches as she opened Tuesday's debate in the National Assembly on the social grant chaos.

That the ANC expected a rough ride was clear from the number of supporters that the ruling party had brought in to pack Parliament's public gallery, almost all of whom were women wearing ANC colours. The supporters had to be told several times to stop cheering for the ANC, with the IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa referring to them at one stage as "rent-a-crowd".

"Unemployment is obviously very high in this country if the gallery is so full," Hlengwa...

