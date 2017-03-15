Students at Maseno School on Wednesday morning protested the interdiction of their headteacher over bullying claims at the institution.

Principal Paul Otula was interdicted following claims that a Form One student was sodomised by senior students.

Homa Bay High School Principal Andrew Bwuop has been posted in Mr Otula's place, according to an education ministry official privy to the deliberations but who is not allowed to talk to the media.

Education officials have been investigating claims by a 16-year-old student that he had been sodomised by seniors in the school.

According to the student whose story caused public uproar in January, a school captain and two others had sexually molested him.

"Not only was the boy beaten, but he was also sodomised. We took him to Maseno Mission Hospital where he was treated before reporting to Maseno Police Station on January 24. I have all the documents," said a guardian.