Djibouti: The IPU Pledges Stronger Collaboration With the Parliament of Djibouti

press release

Brussels — IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong visited Djibouti recently to discuss the collaboration between the IPU and the National Assembly to develop the capacities of the country's Parliament. Earlier this year, the IPU had undertaken a mission to Djibouti to assess the Parliament's needs. During his meetings with the authorities--including Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Ali Houmed and Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed--Mr. Chungong discussed the recommendations of the mission and stressed the IPU's readiness to help with implementation of its recommendations.

The agreed goal is to build a strong parliament in Djibouti that is focused on improving its legislative, representative and oversight functions, and putting in place qualified administrative staff. The IPU's assistance is based on the Common Principles of Support to Parliaments, which has been endorsed by the National Assembly.

The Secretary General expressed the IPU's commitment to continue to reach out to all parliaments in its bid to promote democracy that delivers on the people's expectations.

In recognition of the IPU's contribution and ongoing engagement, President of the Republic Ismael Guelleh elevated Secretary General Chungong to the rank and dignity of Officer of the National Order of 27th of June. The award was delivered by the Prime Minister.

SOURCE Inter-Parliamentary Union