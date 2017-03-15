15 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Boris Johnson Makes a Surprise Visit to Mogadishu

Photo: Manoocher Deghati/IRIN
Displaced women carry a sack of food (file photo).

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Mogadishu, the conflict-recovering capital of the horn of Africa country. UK's foreign minister met with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on drought, security and the London summit on Somalia in May, with presence of International donors.

Mr Johnson has held a closed-door meeting with Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed at the heavily fortified Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, according to sources at Villa Somalia.

The United Kingdom is appealing for aid for Somalia's drought, which has been declared a national disaster amid warnings of a full-blown famine by the United Nations.

United Nations says the drought threatens about 6 million people, half Somalia's population, who are no in dire need of life-saving humanitarian assistance.

