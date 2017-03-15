13 March 2017

Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe Sign Five Bilateral Agreements

Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe have inked five bilateral agreements. This was during a three-day visit to Rwanda of São Tomé's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities, Urbino Botelho.

Concluded on Saturday, Minister Urbino's visit follows Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo's trip to São Tomé and Príncipe earlier this year.

The agreements signed are in the fields of tourism, trade, air transport, and agriculture and animal resources. The two countries also signed a visa waiver pact. Both sides pledged to implement the agreements as well as promote South-South cooperation towards strengthening African solidarity.

São Tomé and Príncipe's Botelho came to Rwanda with a delegation of high-ranking officials from the country. These included Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, the Minister of Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Environment.

Among other things, the delegation paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Gisozi.

The delegation also visited the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and toured the Kigali Special Economic Zone to understand the different reforms undertaken to ease doing business in Rwanda.

