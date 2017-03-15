Morocco: Senior Delegation On Working Visit to Morocco

Asmara — A senior Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab is on a three day working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco. The Eritrean delegation met the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Mr. Salehaddin Mzwar and delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to King Mohamed the Sixth.

The two sides discussed consolidation of bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues. Minister Osman Saleh congratulated Morocco for the resumption of its membership in the AU and its valuable contribution to Africa.

Minister Mzwar on his part thanked Eritrea for its strong support for Morocco and underlined his country's readiness to develop partnership with Eritrea. In the course of its working visit, the Eritrean delegation will meet with a number of Moroccan officials and investors.