15 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Outbreak of Diseases Looms As 600 IDPs Fleeing Starvation Forced to Share 4 Toilets

Some 600 internally displaced people at a camp in Mogadishu facing a possible outbreak of water borne disease as they have to share four toilets.

The camp is located at Far Libaah in Tareedisho neighborhood on then outskirts of Mogadishu.

According to an IDP the situation has worsened lately as more starving people arrive.

We have enough food and people have donated clothes but we dint have toilets. More people are arriving everyday "a mother who identified herself as Nadiifo told Radio Dalsan.

"I am old man, I can't control my urine when I need to go the toilet might take two hours. Some times when I reach to toilet those in charge says 40 people after you will enter the toile", Mohamed told Radio Dalsan.

IDP representatives have demanded for more toilets.

Mortar shells landed in same where in Mogadishu.

