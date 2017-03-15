15 March 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Botswana: Flooding Displaces Hundreds of Botswana Families

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phenyo Modise

Gaborone — TROPICAL Cyclone Dineo-induced flooding has left hundreds of families homeless and sheltering under dire conditions in Botswana. Over 650 households have been severely affected by flooding while more than 500 houses have been destroyed and infrastructure, telecommunication lines and livelihoods disrupted in the affected districts. Some 300 households have been displaced and housed in community halls, schools and churches.

As a result of floods, bridges have collapsed, roads have been closed and health facilities have been overwhelmed. The Government recently closed schools in some districts to reduce the risk of children drowning, however in some districts children must still travel long distances to school in sometimes dangerous flood conditions. Water sources have also been negatively affected, posing a further threat to the displaced. Destroyed latrines, stagnant water, and contaminated boreholes have heightened the health risks as well as the risk of waterborne and communicable diseases.

Gaborone Dam, the water source in the capitol city, was at high risk of overflowing, which posed a risk to those residing in flood plains adjacent to the river. To ensure the woes of the displaced population did not deteriorate, the Red Cross said preventative water and sanitation interventions are a priority for the humanitarian community. "The National Society will continue conducting assessment during the operation to find if there are any needs arising," Red Cross stated.

Botswana

Ministers Clash Over Air Botswana

Without saying it in many words Tshekedi Khama feels he would run Air Botswana better than those currently assigned the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.