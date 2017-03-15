You may be required to find a new way of carrying your shopping from markets, shops and supermarkets before August this year.

This is because the plastic bags traders give you without asking have been banned by the government.

Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu announced the ban on Tuesday.

"The CS for Environment and Natural Resources has with effect from six from date of this notice banned the manufacture, importation and use of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging," reads the Gazette notice dated February 28.

