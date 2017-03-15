Angola: Maritime Security Partnership With Spain Welcomed - Minister

Luanda — Angolan Defense Minister, João Lourenço, acknowledged on Tuesday in Madrid the potential of the Kingdom of Spain in matters of maritime surveillance and security, thus praising the agreement signed on March 14 with this partner in defense field.

Speaking to the Angolan Public Television (TPA) in Madrid, João Lourenço stressed that he privileged the agreement in this area with Spain for understanding that this European country has one of the largest and best Navy in Europe, perhaps in the world, with a lot of experience to transmit to Angola.

"It is a legal instrument that was lacking. The parties concluded that by signing this instrument they will move to concrete areas of cooperation", said the Angolan official, noting that bilateral cooperation will now gain new momentum and reach satisfactory levels.

On the occasion, the Defense Minister highlighted the cooperation in the defense industry, as well as the officers' training in the areas of peacekeeping within the framework of the United Nations or even the African Union.

He informed that under the protocol signed with his Spanish counterpart Maria Dolores de Cospeda, Spain is available to sell naval equipment and train Angolan sailors.

Regarding the situation of Gulf of Guinea, the Defense Minister said that it is on the Executive's agenda, but in order to be able to play a key role in this region, Angola must be properly prepared and supported by Spain.

In recent years, cooperation between the two countries has recorded significant progress, with the implementation of diversified projects in different sectors of national life, with emphasis on the areas of finance, security and internal order.

João Lourenço and his delegation concluded on Tuesday with a visit to the facilities of the aeronautical company Airbus, outside of Madrid, where he had talks with its president, Fernando Alonso.

On Monday, the Angolan minister, to return to the country on Wednesday, met with the President of the Government of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, in the Moncloa Palace.