Ethiopia was one of the founding nations of the African Cup of Nations. The capital, Addis, sees the 39th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) today.

The event is "historic and unique" for Ethiopia hosts the CAF General Assembly after 51 years according to the information from the Ethiopian Football Federation.

Five-hundred participants including CAF member countries and famous soccer players are expected to take part in the event.

According to President of the Ethiopian Football Federation Juneidin Basha the event will allow Ethiopia to attract more attention from CAF members in its bid to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

The two-day event will also holds presidential election. One of the candidates is Issa Hayatou, who has been on the helm of CAF since 1988 seeking an eighth term.

It was reported that CAF has limited presidency to four-year term as of this year's election.

Many of the participants of the Assembly arrived here and visited St. George Football Club Academy yesterday at Bishoftu.

The General Assembly would also discuss various issues concerning ways of developing football across the continent, it was learnt.