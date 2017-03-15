14 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Anti-Corruption Bureau Nets Two Over Immigration Matter

By Maurice Nkawihe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested two people for allegedly aiding and obtaining citizenship illegally.

The ACB, acting on a tip-off, arrested Hendrix Laher and Esili Kubwimana Malawian and Rwandese in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

ACB's Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala said Laher was suspected to have aided public officers to abuse their offices contrary to Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

"On 25th September, 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that on 14th May, 2014, the then Chief Immigration Officer granted Malawi Citizenship to Rwandan Nationals using a file belonging to another foreign national," said Ndala.

"The Anti-Corruption Bureau instituted investigations and established that citizenships were granted to people who were not eligible."

Kubwimana is suspected to have given false information to immigration officers when making applications for Business Resident Permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.

The two are expected to arraign in court once the Bureau has recorded caution statements.

The country has witnessed an influx of immigrants especially Rwanda and Burundi nationals who operate their businesses and live freely in the country's major cities and trading centres without proper documentation.

Malawians have persistently questioned how these foreigners acquire citizenship, land and business permits without following procedures.

Earlier this month the ACB arrested former Chief Immigration Officer, Hudson Mankhwala for issuing citizenship to non Malawians without following procedures.

And last week acting Peoples Party (PP) president, Uladi Mussa handed himself to the Bureau for questioning over allegations that he illegally approved citizenships of hundreds of Rwandese, Burundi and other foreign nationals.

Mussa denied the allegations, claiming the issue is politically motivated.

