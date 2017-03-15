14 March 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: 'Old Mugabe, Electoral Head Must Retire'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ZIMBABWEAN opposition parties have called for the resignation of government officials whose age have elapsed limits permitted by the constitution to hold public office. In a heated debate in Parliament, the presence of President Robert Mugabe (93) Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede (73) in government came under immense scrutiny. Mudede has been in charge of all election since 1980 and is accused by international human rights organisations of falsifying voting records to ensure Mugabe and ZANU (PF) remain in power.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) legislator for Binga North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, said the pair must retire. "The notoriety lies in the fact that this is the only government department (Registrar-General) that is headed by a person who is over pensionable age," said Sibanda. He pointed out the Zimbabwean constitution had set the retirement age from public office at between 60 and 65 years. "It is the only department headed by someone who is close to 80 years.

I think that is the notoriety that you can see in this department and the reason why it is not performing well," Sibanda argued. The remarks led to agitated ZANU (PF) legislators walking out of Parliament. Opposition parliamentarians also denounced the brutality by police against civilians. It has been exhibited at demonstrations against political and economic problems. MDC Deputy President, Nelson Chamisa, who is also a legislator for Harare's Kuwadzana East moved the motion. Police brutality and vote rigging concerns are feared ahead of general polls set for 2018.

Zimbabwe

Jet-Setting Mugabe Gave Biscuits to Flood-Displaced

Was it enough or wasn't it? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.