Parliament's Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has said it needs K10 million to fund its probe of six cabinet ministers involved in K236 billion cashgate.

PAC vice chairman Kamlepo Kalua said as soon as Treasury releases the money, they will start the inquiry.

"It will be live on Times radio and Zodiak TV," he said.

He said initially there were seven cabinet ministers but now have been reduced to six.

Kalua refused to name them but Nyasa Times understands the number has been reduced due to the dropping of Dr George Chaponda from cabinet.

He said the cabinet ministers had private companies which they used as fronts to swindle the government of the money.

"In some instances, they used their wives or children in the companies to steal the public money through the companiesn" he said.

The Rumphi east legislator said the cabinet ministers turned conmen either swidled the government of the public money in Malawi or used foreign bank accounts.

This comes at a time when the government has set aside K500 million to investigate the same K236 billion cashgate and wants to hire foreign experts to probe the matter thoroughly.