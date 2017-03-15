Lilongwe — MALAWI is on high alert following the outbreak of the deadly cholera in the neighbouring Mozambique, particularly in the border regions. The water borne disease has broken out Moatize in Tete Province, which is a popular destination township for shopping for people from Malawi's Mwanza and thousands of business people from across the country. Three people returning from Mozambique have been treated as cholera suspected cases at Gaga Health Centre in Changoima, which is situated close to the border with Mozambique in Chikwawa district.

Malawi Ministry of Health spokesperson, Adrian Chikumbe, said all health workers and port health officers in the country have been put on alert with increased surveillance of any diarrhoeal cases. The ministry is also distributing chlorine to the communities for water treatment. In addition, the ministry is sending out cholera control information to all the people including those travelling to the cholera-affected places in Mozambique. "The ministry is doing everything possible to prevent any cholera outbreak that may arise from the visits to this area and also within the country," said Chikumbe. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium called "vibrio cholerae". The disease affects both children and adults if untreated it can kill within hours. The prevalence of cholera in Mozambique have been attributed to recent flooding linked to the Cyclone Dineo.