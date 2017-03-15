Namibia: Govt Called to Act On Sanitation

VARIOUS National Council members last week called on government to be faster and more innovative in addressing poor sanitation in informal settlements and rural communities.

The still to be launched fifth National Development Plan states that despite government efforts to improve sanitation in marginalised areas through the construction of dry pit latrines, delivery has been extremely slow, with only 3 855 sanitation facilities constructed across all regions, excluding Khomas, since 2012.

NDP5 aims to reduce the high rate of open or outside defecation from 71,5% to 60% by 2020.

The Namibian has also reported that people do not like the government-built latrines, preferring flush toilets, despite being in rural areas. Some preferred not to use the latrines because of the odour when it rains, while others consider them unhygienic and poorly maintained by communities.

Speaking to The Namibian last week, Linyanti constituency councillor Cletius Sipapela said 1 480 pit latrines had been constructed in the Zambezi region between 2010 and 2016.

"Very few use the toilets because of the smell. One can do a quick survey, and you will find that three-quarters of the people prefer to not use them," he said, adding that when it rained, the toilets sometimes overflowed.

Sipapela said the pit latrines have also become white elephants in some parts of his region as some people lived nomadic lifestyles, moving around from place to place.

"I think proper research should be done to establish what kind of toilets need to be constructed in each region, taking into account the special needs of the people there. Also, special chemical sprays should be provided to kill waste," said Sipapela.

Mariental urban constituency councillor Nico Mungenga said people in his region still used the bush to relieve themselves, which he said contributed to health problems.

Mungenga said the root of the problem was the fact that most people did not have decent housing.

"Phase out the informal settlements first. Better housing is the way to address the issue of sanitation," he stated.

Melania Ndjago, councillor for the Karibib constituency said the elderly and the disabled needed sanitation the most, but budgets did not always allow it.

"There should be a toilet per house. Otherwise, if it's per community, no one will take care of them," she noted.

Okatana constituency councillor Rosalia Shilenga echoed Ndjago's statement, saying the elderly and the disabled needed their own toilets.

According to NDP5, the implementation of the sanitation programme has been slow due to poor accountability, poor coordination, and a lack of knowledge.

However, NDP5 aims to stimulate national dialogue around sanitation, and get endorsement from key sectors to strengthen existing efforts.

One of the objectives of the Harambee Prosperity Plan is the delivery of 50 000 pit latrines across the country.