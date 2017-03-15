Peter Peter Mutharika has appointed Aggrey Massi, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, as the deputy minister of of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Chief Secretary to the government Loyd Muhara said in a statement on Tuesday.

Muhasa said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the appointment is "with immediate effect."

The was no replacement for the post Massi was holding at Home Affairs.

Massi has been moved to agriculture which is currently being held by the Head of State since he fired George Chaponda from cabinet on February 22 this year.

There have been calls fromParliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) on President Mutharika to appoint new Minister of Agriculture

CCJP National Secretary, Martin Chiphwanya said Mutharika already possesses huge mandate by virtue of being a Head of State and needed someone to at the Capital Hill "to oversee the daily activities in the ministry. "

Mutharika rarely reshuffles his lean cabinet, preferring to stick to close allies, especially those who fought alongside him during the time his Democrcatic Progressive Party (DPP) was in political widerness when they were out of government.