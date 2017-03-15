About 38 foundation year students at the College of Medicine (CoM) who were facing a risk to be forced to withdraw this year because of lack of tuition fees have been rescued by Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESL&GB).

Loans board executive director Chris Chisoni said they have decided to support the students "so that they should not withdraw from the college."

According to published reports, the students were not allowed to sit for the second mid-semester examinations though later they were allowed to sit the examinations.

But Chisoni said the loans board "will take up the responsibility to make sure these students remain in school."

CoM dean of students Associate Professor Fanuel Lampiao said there are students who, since the onset of the 2016/17 academic calendar, have not paid anything to the college while others only managed to pay K200 000 which was given to them by the Loans and Grants Board.

Lampiano confirmed that the Loans and Grants Board has notified them that they would offer loans to the needy students.

He said the board has asked CoM to compile a list of names and balances they are remaining with.

About 220 students from the college were given loans by the loans board and this includes foundation year and continuing students, according to Lampiano.