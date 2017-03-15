Admarc staff in Blantyre are continuing their strike on a second day, demanding pay rise at the State produce trader organisation.

One of the workers who asked not to be named said the chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe has asked the workers to come up with a negotiating committee.

"He has told us to choose a negotiating committee which will meet mnagement on Tuesday," said the worker.

The junior workers claim they had been discussing their grievances with management since 2013 but nothing tangible has come out of the talks.

Board chair of Admarc James Masumbu confirmed the strike is now entering a second day.

"The CEO has confirmed that the strike is on and is to do with money. It is an issue which cannot be handled by Admarc. We cannot handle it on our own. We will report this to the Statutory Corporation," said Masumbu.

He trashed reports that the workers are up in arms to remove Mulumbe over corruption allegations.

The strike comes at a time when opposition political parties and civil activists want Mulumbe to be on suspension pending prosecution on maizegate.

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson Egritta Ndala says investigations on possible corruption of Mulumbe and others in the procurement of maize from Zambia is going on smoothly.

"So far the items the ACB confiscated from Honourable Chaponda and others including Mr Mulumbe have proved to be useful. The computers and documents are giving good leads," said Ndala.

ACB confiscated computers and documents from Admarc.