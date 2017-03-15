FDH Holdings Limited has appointed William Mpinganjira, son to FDH Holdings Chief Executive Officer Thom Mpinganjira, as Deputy Managing Director for FDH Bank Limited effective March 1, 2017.

In a statement, FDH Bank Board Chairman Dr Eric Sankhulani said the appointment of the young Mpinganjira to the position will be valuable to the business as well as their customers.

"William is a seasoned banker with more than 7 years' experience in the banking and financial industry. Prior to joining the banking sector, he worked for Delloite & Touché Malawi and the London Borough of Croydon in the Corporate Finance Division," said Sankhulani in the statement.

He said for the past 7 years, the young Mpinganjira has been working in the top management positions both at FDH Bank and FDH Group where among other things he established the Risk and Compliance Department for the bank and FDG Group.

"William has been involved in numerous innovations for the banking sector in Malawi and has helped pioneer many projects in various sectors of the economy. William has vast skills in Credit Analysis, Risk Management, Strategy Development and Implementation," said Dr Sankhulani.

The young Mpinganjira holds Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Accounting obtained from the London South Bank University in the United Kingdom, a Masters Degree in International Business from the Grenoble Graduate School of Business in France.

He also holds an MBA in Banking and Finance from Bangor Business School in Wales and is a Chartered Banker with the Institute of Bankers of Scotland.

Furthermore, he is a Chartered Accountant with the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants and also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM). He has also completed an Executive Development Programme (EDP) at the University of Stellenbosch Graduate Business School in South Africa.

"William continues to bring to FDH his vast wealth of knowledge and experience at the time when FDH Bank is finalizing the streamlining of its operations following the acquisition and merger with Malawi Savings Bank to form one of the largest financial institutions in Malawi. We believe that William's appointment will be valuable to the business as well as to our customers," said Sankhulani.

FDH Holdings is a majority shareholder of FDH Bank and other companies namely FDH Money Bureau and First Discount House.

Currently FDH Bank is headed by Eric Ouattara from Ivory Coast as its Managing Director.