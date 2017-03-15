Cameroon: International Cycling Tour - Moroccan Mraouni Wins Fourth Lap

The German Holler Nikodemus grabbed the yellow Jersey yesterday after the race between Limbe and Kumba.

Moroccan-born Mraouni Salaheddine has won the fourth stage of 98 km from Limbe-Kumba. He arrived the touchline yesterday afternoon using 2h: 28 mins: 39seconds. He was followed by Holler Nikodemus of German Bike Aid club. In the 3rd position was Ukiniwambo Jean Paul of Rwanda. The cyclists were cheered along their way by large crowds of fans who trooped at Mutengene, Buea, Ekona, Muyuka,Yoke, Bangang until Kumba. Of the 59 who kicked off from Limbe, Ndjandja Musuyu Cristiano of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tellier Jean Philippe of Club de la Defense abandoned the race. Yesterday's yellow jersey was grabbed by Holler Nikodemus of Bike Aid Club Germany. Authorities of the various stopovers including the administration, forces of law and order and the general population have been giving the cyclists the deserved honour and protection. From yesterday's shortest lap of the competition the over 60 cyclists from 10 countries will be moving to the fifth stage which is Douala, 101km long round the city. Participating countries are Germany, Holland, Belgium, Slovakia, France, Morocco, Côte D'Ivoire, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon. Since the start of the 14th edition of the Tour of Cameroon, Cameroonian cyclists are still lagging behind.