15 March 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: International Cycling Tour - Moroccan Mraouni Wins Fourth Lap

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

The German Holler Nikodemus grabbed the yellow Jersey yesterday after the race between Limbe and Kumba.

Moroccan-born Mraouni Salaheddine has won the fourth stage of 98 km from Limbe-Kumba. He arrived the touchline yesterday afternoon using 2h: 28 mins: 39seconds. He was followed by Holler Nikodemus of German Bike Aid club. In the 3rd position was Ukiniwambo Jean Paul of Rwanda. The cyclists were cheered along their way by large crowds of fans who trooped at Mutengene, Buea, Ekona, Muyuka,Yoke, Bangang until Kumba. Of the 59 who kicked off from Limbe, Ndjandja Musuyu Cristiano of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tellier Jean Philippe of Club de la Defense abandoned the race. Yesterday's yellow jersey was grabbed by Holler Nikodemus of Bike Aid Club Germany. Authorities of the various stopovers including the administration, forces of law and order and the general population have been giving the cyclists the deserved honour and protection. From yesterday's shortest lap of the competition the over 60 cyclists from 10 countries will be moving to the fifth stage which is Douala, 101km long round the city. Participating countries are Germany, Holland, Belgium, Slovakia, France, Morocco, Côte D'Ivoire, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon. Since the start of the 14th edition of the Tour of Cameroon, Cameroonian cyclists are still lagging behind.

Cameroon

Govt Claims to Have Freed 5,000 Boko Haram Captives

Cameroon says it has killed at least 60 Boko Haram fighters and destroyed a stronghold for the militant group, as well… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.