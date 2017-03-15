Cameroon: International Women's Day - Fabrics Offered to Female Inmates

Cameroon says it has killed at least 60 Boko Haram fighters and destroyed a stronghold for the militant group, as well… Read more »

Justice and Equity Prison Fellowship Cameroon (JEPFC), in partnership with the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family have donated Women Day Fabrics to Buea Central Prison Female convicts. The gesture to put a smile on the faces of female detainees of the prison took place at the Buea Central Prison February 27, 2017. This was in view of the forthcoming International Women's Day celebration in Buea. Speaking during the handing-over ceremony, the JEPFC President and retired Administrator General of Prisons, Nana Abunaw Marie, intimated that through their appeal, the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family made available 50 T-shirts and 10 Women's day loin-clothes for prisoners of the South West Region. While harping on this year's International Women's day theme: " Women in the changing world of Work: Planet 50-50 for the year 2030", Nana Abunaw further explained that the symbolic gesture was in a bid to invigorate and tell the inmates that women and men wherever they are, must be given equal rights, opportunities and responsibilities. She hailed the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family for her prompt reaction after the plea was made. Receiving the over 25 T-shirts and six Women's Day fabrics, the President of the Women Wing of the Buea internees, Elad Joan extolled the donors for having them deep at heart, adding that whenever they receive such visitors, it makes them feel at home while in detention. Overwhelmed with joy, Elad, the Provost, as she is fondly called by her fellow inmates, ended with prayers for God's guidance and protection. Speaking earlier, the South West Regional Delegate for Women's Empowerment and the Family, Moffah Judith Lyengu, heartened the female prisoners to be hopeful.

