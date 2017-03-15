15 March 2017

Congo-Brazzaville: Total Starts Production At Congo's Moho Nord Oil Field

French oil giant Total said Wednesday it has started production at the Moho Nord offshore oil field in Congo, the African country's biggest oil development to date.

Total, which holds a majority stake in the oil field, said in a statement that it had "started up production from the Moho Nord deep offshore project, located 75 kilometres offshore Pointe-Noire in the Republic of the Congo."

100k barrels of oil per day

The project has a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"Moho Nord is the biggest oil development to date in the Republic of the Congo," said Total's head of exploration and production, Arnaud Breuillac.

The Moho Nord field comprises 34 wells from which the oil is exported by pipeline to the Djeno onshore terminal, also operated by Total.

Total is the operator of the project with a stake of 53.5 percent.

Its partners are Chevron with a stake of 31.5 percent and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo with a stake of 15 percent.

Total has been in Congo for nearly 50 years and is the country's leading oil producer, operating nearly half of its domestic production.

In 2016, Total's share of production averaged 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

