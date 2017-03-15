The Mole Beach in Swakopmund will be a hype of volleyball activity this year's, as the Bank Windhoek Namibian Open Beach Volleyball Championship will take place from 18 to 19 March.

Teams are set to compete in six categories namely; Two-A-Side, Men's, Ladies, Social, Youth, Four-A-Side and Mixed teams. Registration fees per team are N$400 and the deadline for entries is Thursday, 16 March.

Bank Windhoek yearly sponsors this event that is hosted as part of the Independence Celebrations. The tournament will once again be played at Mole Beach in Swakopmund and spectators can look forward to a thrilling tournament as all teams are set to give their outmost best.

The tournament will feature some of the best local volleyball players. Players who already confirmed their participation is Julia Loggner who plays semi-professional beach volleyball in Germany and Kristin Schulz who won the Namibian Open in 2016.

Kim Seeboch and Rosi Hennes recently represented Namibia in the Senior Africa Cup in Mozambique. This tournament was a qualifier for the Senior World Cup Championships slatted for later this year.

With this added value of competition, the stage is set for an exciting volleyball tournament. The Director of Beach Volleyball in Namibia, James Verrinder, said that various regions showed interest in expanding Beach Volleyball to their regions.

"We are looking into hosting more Beach Volleyball tournaments around the country. To enable other regions to play this game we offered a coaching clinic to volleyball coaches from all corners of the country. The idea was to exchange knowledge and skills amongst them to develop the sport," said Verrinder.

"We want to stage Beach Volleyball Championships around the country and we have identified Rundu as the first destination to do this due to the growing popularity of the sport in that town," he added.