THE Treasury has released K1.12 billion for developmental programmes, dismantling of pensioner's arrears and government operations.

The funds released are for the month of February and part of March, this year, of which K130 million was for payment of pension related matters, K74 million for grants to local authorities and K25.8 million for bursaries in various public universities.

This is contained in a statement released by Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.

He said K20million was being released to the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) for road projects, bringing the total releases to the road sector since January this year to K356 million.

Finance Minister Mutati said the ministry was keeping an eye on public spending to ensure that there was no accrual of unbudgeted expenditure and that arrears were reduced and eventually dismantled.

Mr Mutati said the Government would continue to do its best to ensure the stock of domestic arrears was dismantled.

He said this in relation to money released by the Treasury between January and March, specifically targeted at dismantling pension arrears.

Recently, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba assured an Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) assemblage in Lusaka that financial discipline and fiscal consolidation remained key to the Government and that they would continue to receive strengthened attention in the economic stabilisation and growth programme.

Mr Yamba told the gathering that in order to strengthen fiscal discipline, the Government was currently reviewing various pieces of legislation which the Minister of Finance was expected to table before current session of Parliament ended.

Among the pieces of legislation being considered are the Planning and Budgeting Bill, the Public Finance Management Bill, the Loans and Guarantees Authorisation Act and the Public Procurement Act.

The Planning and Budgeting Bill, will among other things, enhance budget credibility and ensure that budget execution adheres to approved plans and appropriations.