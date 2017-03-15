15 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Inks 7.9 Billion Birr Road Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) awarded Monday a 7.9-billion Birr road construction and maintenance projects to six local and foreign contractors.

The projects with 468 kilometers of length combined would generate over 3,500 jobs.

ERA Director-General Araya Girmay and the managers of the construction companies signed the contracts.

The projects include the Cheko-Yergachefe road project which is part of the Addis- Nairobi-Mombasa corridor that helps Ethiopia's to access Lamu Port.

"Besides enhancing the Ethio-Kenya transport and trade exchanges, the Cheko-Yergachefe road project is part of the 10,228-kilometer Cairo-Cape Town Trans-African Highway Network and has a big role in speeding up Ethiopia's economic integration with countries in the eastern and southern African regions," Araya stated.

The director general exhorted the contractors to comply with contractual terms and complete the projects with the required quality and without delays.

The contractors for their parts pledged to carry out the projects with the desired quality and within contractual period.

The projects were granted to Sunshine PLC, Gemeshu Beyene Construction PLC, Wu Yi Co. Ltd, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and CGCOC Group as well as China Railway No.3.

Ethiopia

Preventing Multifaceted Crimes

For a couple of decades the nation has been engaged in a development endeavour. Tangible results are being registered.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.