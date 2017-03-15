15 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation in Mourning

Almost days elapsed since Ethiopia got into absolute shock with death toll from the waste disposal landslide at the outskirt of Addis reaching 72. Dozens also go missing buried under the rubble of the makeshift houses while rescue team members are toiling round the clock looking for possible survivors. They as well are working to recover bodies.

The House of People's Representatives declared yesterday a three-day national mourning and the national flag will be hoisted at a half-mast across the country and on the premises of nation's oversees missions. The Ethiopian Herald expresses its deep condolences to the family of the victims and entire people of Ethiopia.

