15 March 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Six Persons Killed in Suicide Attacks in Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode

Six persons were killed on Wednesday in yet another suicide attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, North-east Nigeria.

In a statement by the Information Officer in charge of the National Emergency Management Agency's (NEMA) North-east zonal office, Mallam Abdulkareem Ibrahim, the attacks happened at about 1.15 am on Wednesday.

He said the attacks were carried out by four teenage girls who had explosive devices strapped on them.

The statement read: "Four female teenage suicide bombers and two other men died (6 people) when the four females detonated explosives at Usmanti along Mina Garage road at about 1. 15 am."

He added that: "Sixteen people who got injured were administered with first aid by rescue workers before being transported to the State Specialist Hospital and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri Borno State."

One of the residents of the area where the attacks took place, Mustapha Mele, said the two males opened doors for the female teenagers when they knocked on their doors.

He said: "Immediately they opened the doors to them, they detonated the explosive devices which led to their death."

