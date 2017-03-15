15 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Causes Laughter At First FEC Meeting After Medical Vacation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The comic side of President Muhammadu Buhari was once again made obvious at the Wednesday meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Buhari who is presiding over the meeting for the first time since his return, last week, from medical vacation in London, United Kingdom after 51 days walked into the meeting holding at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja at exactly 10:03 am, sporting a white flowing gown (Babanriga) and a matching cap.

After the national anthem had been sung, the president called the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi to offer the Christian prayer.

Seemingly acting on impulse, the President afterwards said "I have not seen Lai".

Just immediately, Lai, the Minister of Information, shouted "I am here, sir".

The dramatic, swift response erupted the hall in a sprawling laughter as the President later asked him to offer the Muslim prayer.

The council meeting is currently underway with the cabinet members in full attendance

