Kenya: Wazito Lead National Super League Standings

Wazito FC coach Frank Ouna has heaped praise on his players for hitting the ground running to win two straight matches in the second-tier National Super League (NSL).

After registering a 1-0 win over FC Talanta in their opening match last week, the Nairobi-based Wazito FC had a convincing 3-1 victory over former SportPesa Premier League side Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi, at the weekend in a match that was broadcast live on Pay TV service provider Bamba Sports.

Ouna said he's optimistic the team will post positive results in future after a good pre-season training during which the squad played a series of friendly matches. Against City Stars, Ouna said his players played according to his game plan.

Wazito top the league standings with six points from two matches, followed by Makini Schools-sponsored Palos FC who drew 2-2 with Modern Coast Rangers at the weekend.

Palos FC, coach Paul Ogai have however lashed out at their match referee for awarding Rangers two dubious penalties. Despite the draw, the Kisumu-based side is second in the league with four points.

Nakuru All Stars are third despite a 1-1 draw against Kenya Police at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. Ushuru FC started their campaign to return to the top flight league with a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Administration Police, while GFE 105 beat FC Talanta 5-2 as Isibania held Bidco United to a 1-1 draw.

After losing their first match to Palos, St Joseph's Youth stunned MOSCA 4-1, the first NSL to go on air.

RESULTS

Ushuru 1-0 Administration Police, Bidco United 1-1 Isibania, FC Talanta 2-5 GFE 105, Police 1-1 Nakuru All Stars, Nairobi City Stars 1-3 Wazito, Palos 2-2 Modern Coast Rangers, MOSCA 1-4 St Joseph's.