Africa: Forum to Deliberate On Natural Resource Governance in Africa

The sixth Tana High Level Forum on Security in Africa slated for April 22-23, 2017 would take place in Bahir Dar themed: 'Natural Resource Governance in Africa.'

The forum will discuss the sub themes of Extractive Resources, Land Use, In-land Water Resources, Resources of the Sea, Forests and Biodiversity in Africa, revealed Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairperson of Tana Forum and Former President of Nigeria in a press conference held here Monday.

Obasanjo said: "This year's session will be a platform to seek answers to questions concerning the power Africans have in exploiting their natural resources, the control they have in the process of managing them, the degree at which Africans are deriving benefits from the extractive, land, water and forest resources in the continent".

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia is expected to deliver keynote speech at the forum where half a dozen of African Heads of State and government have already confirmed attendance. Moreover, heads of various international organizations as well as Ambassadors will be attending the meeting.

As a number of events are attached to the forum, on the general topic of leadership in Africa where legacies of prominent African leadership icons is discussed every year, the forum will be looking at the profile of Wangari Maathai this year. In addition, the forum will launch a new book entitled Making Africa Work: A Handbook authored by Olusegun Obasanjo and colleagues.

An overview of the state of peace and security in Africa will be presented in the session in a way it gives a panoramic view of the status of the continent in terms of peace and stability, said Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Tana Forum an independent forum on peace and security in Africa, held every year in the northern Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar, brings together current and former heads of state and government, policy makers, civil society, and academia from across the continent in an informal gathering to seek African-centered solutions to peace and security challenges on the continent.