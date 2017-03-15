Rwanda: Video - Knowless Back With Swanky Video

A lot has been said following her August 2016 wedding to her long-time producer and fiancé Clement Ishimwe, and subsequent delivery of her first born in November but singer Knowless Butera is out to prove that she's not retired from music yet.

Weeks after releasing the lyric video of her first single 'Ujya Unkumbura', the songstress has followed through with a swanky video of the danceable track, sending a message to fellow female singers that she is here to stay.

The video, released on March 13, has already garnered over 12,000 views in hours on YouTube and comments encourage her to pick from where she had left off when she took a hiatus from music to focus on family matters.

"The wait is over. Watch and share it again and again," Knowless encouraged her fans on Instagram.

The singer debuted a new chic look, with cropped hair and a trim figure months after giving birth to a baby girl named after her father Ishimwe.

Unlike most of her previous videos where she cut a 'humble' figure, in 'Ujya Unkumbura', Knowless showed off a few sleek sexy dance moves, with the support of dancers, perhaps to suggest that she still has what it takes.

The video was produced by renowned Rwandan music video producer Meddy Saleh. Her husband, Clement, encouraged fans to keep watching 'Ujya Unkumbura' and make it trend.

The Kina Music chief executive produced the audio of the song. The couple has stayed clear of negative reports about their relationship to focus on the music.

This month, the video of her song 'Ko Nashize' hit 1 million views on YouTube making Knowless one of very few Rwandan artistes to have reached that feat.