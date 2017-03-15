Ethiopia: Preventing Multifaceted Crimes

editorial

For a couple of decades the nation has been engaged in a development endeavour. Tangible results are being registered. Due to the economic growth that precipitated citizens income has improved and poverty is down sized. The provision of basic services such as education, health, potable water and feeder roads in the rural areas can substantiate the achieved results. The reduction of children and maternal death rate can also be mentioned here.

As a developmental state, the government could evenly disseminate the created wealth to the public and such measure is expected to motivate the public for further achievements. However, to keep the tempo of progress some improprieties that are taking root particularly in the urban centres should be arrested by vibrant legal means.

The government prioritizes on curbing terrorism, religious fanaticism, illegal money laundering, human trafficking, creating forged paper money, supporting and conspiring to deter the economic progress. To address the problems, the government has taken various measures. Among other measures, the restructuring of legal institutions and strengthening cooperation between the federal and justice departments stands out. Not to duplicate the prosecution process by various entities and to centralize the task, the office of the Federal Attorney General is established.

The state Justices Bureaus are also being restructured in this manner. To create a vibrant and functioning legal system, the justice organs at various jurisdiction have tried to work together in planning, evaluating and forwarding solution for addressing problems they come across on their day to day business.

The cooperation between the states should also be taken as a tool to curb cross-boarder crimes. It is understood that, Ethiopia is the second populous country in Africa. It has a population size of 100 million out of which 70 per cent are bellow 30. Hence to meet the growing demand with regard to education, employment and the social service heavy responsibility lies on the shoulder of the government as well as other stakeholders. By now, the government has undertaken various measures to balance the demand and supply balance.

As is the case in other developing countries, it has its own limitations. Therefore, the rampant unemployment due to population growth could be a liability rather than an asset for the nation. To win their daily bread, unemployed youths might resort to engaging in criminal activities or might be Trojan horses to criminal quarters. Today it is not uncommon to see youth escorted by police going to court to hear their criminal case. There are also antisocial activities practised by the unemployed using and trafficking drugs, theft, kidnapping and some time killing for the sake of robbing. On the other hand, the rampant unemployment and the rural-urban migration has crated a hotbed to cross-border human traffickers to increase their ill-gained wealth through criminal practices.

Threat of terrorism from neighbouring Somalia also makes us to be alert to defend the nation's security. All these indicate that, the mentioned challenges inflict a daunting effect to the nation's legal institutions particularly to the attorney general. Currently crimes are committed in a sophisticated manner. The advent of cutting-edge technology specially in transferring information made the criminal investigation task very critical and hard.

Of course unlike other African countries, in our country, we don't observe a segment of a society that organized itself to engage in criminal activities thanks to our security forces that have a capacity to take a pre-emptive measures. However, to keep the nation's peace and to defend the Constitution strengthening the legal system to its best level is essential.

Tracing criminal act, investigating and bring the culprits to courts is not an easy task and before prosecution gathering relevant evidences from various sources most of the time proves daunting. These days criminals are networked and have the capacity to mobilize huge financial resources to make rate tape and to paralyse the legal procedures. They can also manipulate the bureaucracy through their financial muscle and all these show the vitality of equipping the legal institutions with sophisticated apparatus and qualified human resource to prevent and to trace criminal acts. So far, the government has been trying its level best in preventing crimes.

According to the Federal Attorney General, the 2009 budget year plan accomplishment report with regard to cleaning the investigation files, it could execute its objective 100 per cent. On the other hand, in the criminal bench legal cases, it had won 96 per cent of the cases and eight of the cases were closed. In reducing the absence of the testifiers in courts, it has achieved its goals 4.2 per cent.

The attorney had also won 20 cases at the appeal courts. It had also won the legal battle on the appeal court on ten files which suited by the convicted. With regard to the corruption charges, out of 1406 files 204 of them had got decision and the criminals were punished after they had been found to be guilty. Of course as compared to the number of the criminals and civil cases brought to the Attorney General and the service rendered there is a gap. To bridge the gap strengthening the legal system is essential and to that end all stake holders should mobilize their efforts.