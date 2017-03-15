15 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Africa: CAF Election - Who Is GFF Backing?

As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) goes to the polls on Thursday (tomorrow) to choose a new CAF president, which candidate is The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) backing?

For the first time since he came to power in 1988, incumbent CAF President Issa Hayatou faces a serious challenge from Ahmad of Madaqascar.

Many believe the long-serving Cameroonian-born Hayatou's opponent, Ahmad of Madagascar, could change the status quo.

The GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo is currently in Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia where delegates have been pouring in ahead of this important elective congress in African football.

Is the GFF going to vote for change of leadership or will vote for the incumbent Hayatou? At the last FIFA elective congress, The Gambia voted for Bahrain's Sheikh Salman in the football's world governing body's February 2016 elections. However, Giani Infantino went onto win the election.

