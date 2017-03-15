15 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Plymouth-Banjul Challenge, Kid Aid Give Out Foootball Kits

By Fatoumatta K Saidykhan

Plymouth-Banjul Challenge in collaboration with Kid Aid has presented 12 sets of football jerseys and footballs to 4 Senior Secondary Schools and 2 youth groups.

The beneficiaries are, The Gambia Senior Secondary School, St, Augustine's, Nusrat Senior Secondary School, Muslim High School, Kololi Youth Group and FajiKunda Youth Group.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, John Gomez, the manager of Plymouth-Banjul Challenge, said the purpose of the donation is to actualized the dreams of the youngsters in football.

According to him, the young talents need to be supported with football materials and hope they will be put to good use.

The Plymouth-Banjul Challenge, he said, is here to help The Gambian kids who have passion for the game.

For the beneficiaries, Abdoulie Mendy and Bisenty Gomez, both thanked the benefactor for the gesture. They promised to use the materials the purpose they are meant for.

