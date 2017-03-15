15 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate Screens Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Umoru and Joseph Erunke

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said yesterday that Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, would be screened today as substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Disclosing this at plenary, Saraki said: "Tomorrow (today), we have the acting chairman of EFCC, who is also appearing before us for screening and it will follow at11:30 am."

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded Magu's name to the Senate on June 2016 for confirmation.

He was appointed in acting capacity by President Buhari on November 9, 2015, following the sack of his predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde.

It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, acting as the President while President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London on a 10-day medical vacation in June 6, 2016 had forwarded a letter to the Senate.

The letter was a request for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter to his colleagues at the Senate Chambers during plenary.

Nigeria

Oil Firms Officials in New Petrol Scandal

Two indigenous downstream petroleum firms are involved in a major scandal that could lead to the sack of three officials… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.