Nigeria: Senate Screens Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Today

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said yesterday that Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, would be screened today as substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Disclosing this at plenary, Saraki said: "Tomorrow (today), we have the acting chairman of EFCC, who is also appearing before us for screening and it will follow at11:30 am."

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded Magu's name to the Senate on June 2016 for confirmation.

He was appointed in acting capacity by President Buhari on November 9, 2015, following the sack of his predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde.

It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, acting as the President while President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London on a 10-day medical vacation in June 6, 2016 had forwarded a letter to the Senate.

The letter was a request for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter to his colleagues at the Senate Chambers during plenary.