Kenya: Church Elder Arrested for Defiling 7-Year-Old Daughter

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter in Sirikwa Kware, Eldoret.

The suspect, who is said to be a church elder, is accused of repeatedly defiling his standard one daughter at his home after parting ways with his wife.

The child confided to their neighbour of her father's behaviour, and the woman reported to the police.

The child was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for examination where doctors confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Baharini police post where he is being held awaiting to be arraign in court for incest charges.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on phone, the mother of the victim said she did not expect a mature man to commit such heinous act to his own daughter.

"I left him three months ago due to domestic dispute. I pleaded with him to allow me to leave with my children but he refused," said the shocked mother of 10.

Eldoret West police boss Samuel Mutunga said cases of defilement have been on the rise in the region.