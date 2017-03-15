15 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Church Elder Arrested for Defiling 7-Year-Old Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gerald Bwisa

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter in Sirikwa Kware, Eldoret.

The suspect, who is said to be a church elder, is accused of repeatedly defiling his standard one daughter at his home after parting ways with his wife.

The child confided to their neighbour of her father's behaviour, and the woman reported to the police.

The child was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for examination where doctors confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Baharini police post where he is being held awaiting to be arraign in court for incest charges.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on phone, the mother of the victim said she did not expect a mature man to commit such heinous act to his own daughter.

"I left him three months ago due to domestic dispute. I pleaded with him to allow me to leave with my children but he refused," said the shocked mother of 10.

Eldoret West police boss Samuel Mutunga said cases of defilement have been on the rise in the region.

Kenya

Nine Killed in Tiaty Night of Terror

Nine people are dead and scores injured after a night of horror in Mukutani Village of Tiaty Sub-County in Baringo. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.