15 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nine Killed in Tiaty Night of Terror

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Police officers at Kabarnet Show Ground before they were dispatched for a security operation in Baringo County on February 28, 2017. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP
By Florah Koech

Nine people are dead and scores injured after a night of horror in Mukutani Village of Tiaty Sub-County in Baringo.

Suspected Pokot bandits imposed a reign of terror on the hamlet on Tuesday night to avenge the killing of two Pokot women who were shot dead in a police vehicle on Tuesday morning.

DEEP CUT

The bandits attacked the village, slashing and shooting people, including children, according to those who survived the attack.

Among the survivors is a little boy, who is fighting for his life at Marigat District Hospital with a bullet lodged in his chest.

The boy suffered a deep cut on the head and bled profusely.

Other villagers who escaped death narrowly were also rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

BANDITS

Medical workers including doctors, who resumed work today after a 100-day strike, were busy attending to the boy when the Nation visited the hospital.

The bandits targeted a primary school in the area and Mukutani market centre.

The two Pokot women were killed not far from the centre by suspected Ilchamus bandits who ambushed a police vehicle early Tuesday.

They had been offered a lift on their way to Kabarnet to collect cash for orphans.

19 AREAS

Mukutani is among the 19 areas gazette as disturbed and dangerous by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and is covered by the ongoing security operation launched by Deputy President William Ruto three weeks ago.

It is not clear why the hundreds of officers deployed to the county did not repel the bandits.

Top security officers said they would give a briefing on the matter later on Wednesday.

Kenya

Wooden Bridge Earns Former Mathira MP Ridicule, Praise

Social media users have mocked Mr Ephraim Maina, an aspirant for the Nyeri senate seat, for commissioning a wooden… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.