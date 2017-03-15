Kenya: Nine Killed in Tiaty Night of Terror

Photo: The Nation

Police officers at Kabarnet Show Ground before they were dispatched for a security operation in Baringo County on February 28, 2017. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nine people are dead and scores injured after a night of horror in Mukutani Village of Tiaty Sub-County in Baringo.

Suspected Pokot bandits imposed a reign of terror on the hamlet on Tuesday night to avenge the killing of two Pokot women who were shot dead in a police vehicle on Tuesday morning.

DEEP CUT

The bandits attacked the village, slashing and shooting people, including children, according to those who survived the attack.

Among the survivors is a little boy, who is fighting for his life at Marigat District Hospital with a bullet lodged in his chest.

The boy suffered a deep cut on the head and bled profusely.

Other villagers who escaped death narrowly were also rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

BANDITS

Medical workers including doctors, who resumed work today after a 100-day strike, were busy attending to the boy when the Nation visited the hospital.

The bandits targeted a primary school in the area and Mukutani market centre.

The two Pokot women were killed not far from the centre by suspected Ilchamus bandits who ambushed a police vehicle early Tuesday.

They had been offered a lift on their way to Kabarnet to collect cash for orphans.

19 AREAS

Mukutani is among the 19 areas gazette as disturbed and dangerous by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and is covered by the ongoing security operation launched by Deputy President William Ruto three weeks ago.

It is not clear why the hundreds of officers deployed to the county did not repel the bandits.

Top security officers said they would give a briefing on the matter later on Wednesday.