Africa: Frost & Sullivan Appoints Two New Partners

London — Steven Webb in the UK and Hendrik Malan in South Africa have made invaluable contributions to the success of the growth partnership company

Global growth partnership and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan announced today the appointment of two new partners.

Steven Webb--who heads the Aerospace, Defence and Security group in Europe - was named partner for his dedication, hard work and invaluable contributions to making Frost & Sullivan a success. Based in the firm's London office, he joined Frost & Sullivan 20 years ago and has held sales, research and consulting positions throughout his time at the company.

"Steve is always striving to improve the business, constantly reviewing and coming up with ideas on how to enhance our value proposition and leading from the front in delivering it to clients. His contribution to the company has been phenomenal," said Senior Partner Sarwant Singh.

Hendrik Malan is director of Frost & Sullivan's Africa Operations and is based in Cape Town. He also has been named a partner. Hendrik has been with the company for over 10 years, and his skills and in-depth knowledge of the region have improved growth and client value for the company.

Senior Partner Phil Howarth, who hired Hendrik and worked with him for several years in Africa, commented: "Since joining in 2006, Hendrik has brought a consistent focus on quality and delivery. His skill set won us several early projects, which helped build confidence in investing in Africa. This resulted in us creating the most consistently successful office globally for many years."

These two appointments confirm Frost & Sullivan's commitment to recognising and rewarding loyal employees who are dedicated to growing the company and enhancing relationships with our clients.

