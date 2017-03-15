Kenya's men and women's teams on Tuesday night lost their matches in the ongoing Fiba Afro Basket Zone Five qualifiers at the Cairo Olympic Centre, Egypt.

The women's team lost 87-62 to Egypt in their second match while their male counterparts were shocked 68-66 by debutantes South Sudan in their second Pool A match.

While the women's team still has a chance of sealing the sole ticket to the Fiba Championship, the men's fate has been sealed after two losses. They were beaten 76-60 by Rwanda on Monday night. Egypt women's team lead the standings on four points followed by Kenya on three points.

The Kenyan girls were looking for their second win of the competition after they downed champions Uganda 70-41 in their opener on Monday while the Egyptians had also beaten Uganda 85-56 in their first game.

After a closely contested opening minutes in which both teams were tied at 3-3 with Natalie Akinyi sinking a three pointer to level the scores, the hosts edged further ahead leaving Kenyans in their wake.

They outscored Kenya in the first quarter 26-11 with point guard Reem Osama scoring nine points. Kenya improved in the second quarter with the introduction of Samba Mjomba, whose link up play and assists led to Kenya leading the second quarter 23-21 and trailing 47-34 at half time.

Kenya dug deep in the final two quarters but were undone by the brilliant defensive display of the hosts who took the final two quarters 17-14 and 23-14 respectively.

Osama, who had a brilliant game, was Kenya's chief tormentor sinking 23 points including five rebounds and three assists for the hosts while Yahia Deghady scored 19 points among them six rebounds and eight assists.

KPA guard Natalie Akinyi was Kenya's best scorer with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists while Mjomba chipped in 11 points and five assists.

"It was a tough match but we have to pick ourselves up because the fight is not over. We still have two matches and we intend to make amends," Kenya captain Hilda Indasi said Wednesday.

Only three teams are taking part in the women's competition after Somalia pulled out at the last minute. Kenya play Uganda Thursday before tackling Egypt on Friday in the double round robin competition.

Kenya men's team will play champions Egypt in their final pool match Wednesday night.